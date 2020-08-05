U.S. Pest Protection Inaugural Pest Control Service Center in the Expanding Murfreesboro, TN; Experiencing Growth Amid Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Pest Protection has opened a pest control service location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and nationwide economic struggles for small businesses.

The new U.S. Pest Murfreesboro location is located in the newly constructed and modern Fountains at Gateway business complex in Murfreesboro, located approximately 25 miles outside of the downtown metro Nashville area.

U.S. Pest is a privately-owned, family-run business based out of Middle Tennessee that has branch locations in Hendersonville, Gallatin, Nashville, Commercial Pest Office in Nashville, and now a Murfreesboro.

Increased demand for pest control services in the Tennessee market has created a quickly expanding U.S. Pest; pest control and termite service are moving into new areas of Middle Tennessee as the city's experiences growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of this pandemic, Pest Control was considered an essential service in the month of March 2020. U.S. Pest is seen as a beacon in the local communities that it serves due to the continued operations to protect public health and the community. Our pest professionals understand the importance of pest control and their role in protecting our customers and public health.

President of U.S. Pest, Erica Brister, continues to stress the importance of a safe, socially distanced environment in the office workplace and in the service treatment protocol for our field professionals. Our pest professionals continue to practice the recommended CDC guidelines and wear the appropriate PPE for, both, the protection of our employees and customers.

"We are very fortunate to work for an organization and brand that is growing and successfully continuing to expand," said Erica Brister. "We are excited to announce the opening of our new service office location in Murfreesboro, TN in order to serve the surrounding greater Murfreesboro area."

The new U.S. Pest Murfreesboro location will expand service areas into other local surrounding towns such as Beechgrove, Bell Buckle, Christiana, Eagleville, Manchester, McMinnville, Shelbyville, Smithville, Woodbury, and more.

If you live in the Greater Murfreesboro Area of Tennessee and need a great pest control provider, contact U.S. Pest today! Call 615-801-8787 or visit uspest.com.

Erica Brister & U.S. Pest Protection

Phone: 615-590-1260

Email: Erica@uspest.com

