24.01.2023 03:14:23
U.S. Prepares To Sue Google Over Digital Ad Market Dominance : Report
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the search giant's dominance over the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
It is expected that the case will be filed in federal court before the end of the week, the report said.
The lawsuit would be the second antitrust suit filed by the Justice Department against Alphabet.
In October 2020, the DOJ accused Google of being a monopolist in the general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising markets. That case is set for trial in the fall.
Google runs an ad-buying service for marketers and an ad-selling one for publishers, as well as a trading exchange where both sides complete transactions in lightning-fast auctions.
Google has argued that the market for online advertising is a crowded and competitive one.
|12.01.23
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
