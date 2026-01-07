Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3436
 USD
-0,0002
-0,01 %
USD - GBP
07.01.2026 16:21:29

U.S. Private Sector Adds Slightly Fewer Than Expected Jobs In December

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 41,000 jobs in December after falling by a revised 29,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 47,000 jobs compared to the loss of 32,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Small establishments recovered from November job losses with positive end-of-year hiring, even as large employers pulled back," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson.

The report said employment at large establishments crept up by 2,000 jobs, while small establishments added 9,000 jobs and employment at medium establishments increased by 34,000 jobs.

ADP also said the rebound by private sector employment in December was led by the education and health services and leisure and hospitality sectors.

With regard to wage growth, the report said pay for job-stayers rose 4.4 percent year-over-year in December, unchanged from November.

The annual rate of pay growth for job-changers accelerated to 6.6 percent in December from 6.3 percent in November.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 60,000 jobs in December after climbing by 64,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legte am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

