U.S. Renal Care Names Andy Johnston Chief Operating Officer

PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), a leading provider of dialysis services for patients living with chronic and acute kidney disease, announced Monday that it has named Andy Johnston as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Johnston will lead all of U.S. Renal Care's operational functions and help to advance the organization through physician partnerships, clinical and operational excellence, strategic growth opportunities, and developing a high performing operations team.

"Andy Johnston is an accomplished and respected leader with a long, proven track record of success in cultivating and growing strong physician partnerships. He brings a deep understanding of the intricacies of overseeing a vast network of clinics and partnerships, and we are excited to welcome him to our team," said U.S. Renal Care Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO Mary Dittrich. "To fill this role, we sought someone with strong industry relationships and a keen understanding of multi-site healthcare provider businesses. Andy is highly respected throughout the industry, and his focus on teamwork and developing physician partnerships strongly supports our patient-centric approach to providing the highest quality care."

Johnston has extensive experience in multi-site healthcare provider services. He most recently served as the Chief Development Officer for United Surgical Partners International Inc., a combined network of over 400 facilities across the United States, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, imaging centers, and urgent care centers. Johnston had been with United Surgical Partners for almost two decades, where he played a leading role growing the company while in the roles of Group President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer in the Eastern half of the country before stepping into the Chief Development Officer role. His experience leading growth and transformation in the USPI organization from multiple seats will serve him well as Chief Operating Officer at US Renal Care.

"Andy is highly respected throughout the industry for his focus on physician partnerships, teamwork and developing strong talent, a skillset that is incredibly valuable as we navigate the new realities of the healthcare space," said Mark Caputo, USRC Board Chairman. "I have no doubt he will be an incredible member of this team and provide valuable insight as we continue to deliver long-term, strategic growth for the company."

Johnston received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown University before earning his Master of Healthcare Administration from Duke University.

"USRC is at the forefront of patient care, partnering with the best nephrologists in the country to provide a safe and compassionate environment for its patients with chronic kidney disease," added Johnston. "They are driven by an incredible group of leaders that includes world class clinicians and strategists, and I have great confidence and excitement about the future of this company."

About U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

Founded in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 2000 by an experienced team of healthcare executives, U.S. Renal Care, Inc. works in partnership with nephrologists to develop, acquire, and operate outpatient treatment centers for living with chronic and acute kidney disease. The company provides patients with their choice of a full range of quality in-center and at-home hemodialysis, as well as at-home peritoneal dialysis services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, U.S. Renal Care serves approximately 25,000 patients in 335 dialysis facilities across 32 states and the Territory of Guam. For more information on U.S. Renal Care, Inc., please visit www.usrenalcare.com.

