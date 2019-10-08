U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids Tours ARJ Infusion Services

LENEXA, Kansas, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today chronic diseases account for a significant portion of healthcare costs and require unique patient support and care coordination.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids' visit to ARJ Infusion Services will include an in-depth look at the treatment protocols and logistics of specialty infusion care for children and adults with rare and chronic disorders. Davids will tour the Kansas City-based pharmacy Tuesday, Oct. 8., at 2:30 p.m.

"Healthcare is consistently the top issue that people talk to me about, and it continues to be one of my top priorities in Congress," Davids said. "I'm looking forward to visiting ARJ Infusion Services to learn more about the innovative work being done in our own community to treat patients with rare and chronic disorders."

Davids has served as the U.S. Representative from Kansas's 3rd congressional district since 2019. Her priorities include advocating for affordable, accessible healthcare and supporting small businesses in Kansas. She recently co-introduced a bipartisan bill to support female entrepreneurship.

"We're excited to host Congresswoman Davids and discuss standards of specialty care, including the levels of resources required to support patients with chronic conditions," said Andy Copeland, Chief Executive Officer of ARJ Infusion Services. "The pharmaceutical and healthcare landscape is as competitive as ever, especially as we compete with larger corporations. ARJ is an independent specialty home infusion pharmacy, and it's crucial to meet and adapt quickly to the changing economy."

ARJ Infusion Services is located at 7930 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, Kan.

About ARJ Infusion Services

ARJ Infusion Services is a national leader in specialty pharmacy and home nursing services. We provide therapies for children and adults with rare and chronic conditions. Our expertise includes bleeding and neurological disorders, immune deficiencies, and gastrointestinal and rheumatic conditions.

