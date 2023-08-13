13.08.2023 18:58:39

U.S. Steel To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp.(X) said Sunday that it has decided to initiate a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company. The decision follows the company receiving multiple unsolicited proposals that ranged from the acquisition of certain production assets to consideration for the whole company.

The Steel producer noted that it is taking a measured approach to considering the proposals, including seeking more information in order to evaluate proposals that are preliminary and subject to ongoing due diligence and review.

The company said there is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic alternatives review process and there can be no assurance that the process will result in the company pursuing a transaction or any other strategic outcome.

