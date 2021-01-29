|
29.01.2021 02:47:34
U.S. Steel Turns To Profit In Q4; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp.(X) reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $49 million or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $668 million or $3.93 per share in the fourth quarter 2019.
Adjusted net loss narrowed to $60 million or $0.27 per share, from $109 million or $0.64 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales for the quarter were $2.56 billion, down from $2.82 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.
X closed Thursday's regular trading at $18.73 up $0.35 or 1.90 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $1.12 or 5.98 percent.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street legt bis zum Sitzungsende zu -- ATX beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schließen nach Talfahrt tiefrot
Die Wall Street verbuchte am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag klar nach.