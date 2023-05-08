U.S. Stocks Close Little Changed Following Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - Following the significant rebound seen during last Friday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually ended the session narrowly mixed. While the Dow edged down 55.69 points or 0.2 percent to 33,618.69, the S&P 500 crept up 1.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,138.12 and the Nasdaq rose 21.50 points or 0.2 percent to 12,256.92.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead to the release of key inflation data later in the week.

The reports on consumer and producer price inflation, which are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 88.0 percent chance the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in June.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said following last week's rate hike that the central bank would take a "data-dependent approach" to future monetary policy decisions.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. wholesale inventories were unexpectedly unchanged in the month of March.

The report said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in March, while revised data showed inventories were also unchanged in February.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to inch up by 0.1 percent, matching the uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Telecom stocks showed a notable move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index falling by 1.1 percent to its lowest closing level in over a month.

Weakness was also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and slid by 0.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K. markets were closed on the day, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 7.5 basis points to 3.521 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading activity may remain relatively subdued on Tuesday amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front.