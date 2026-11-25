(RTTNews) - Extending the volatility seen over the past few sessions, stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday before staging a significant recovery attempt as the day progressed. The major averages all climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Dow reaching positive territory.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.3 percent to 50,182.95, but the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.3 percent to 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq slid 147.73 points or 0.6 percent to 23,585.80.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had plummeted by as much as 4.6 percent in early trading amid continued weakness in the tech sector.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the sector following recent volatility.

Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled by nearly 4 percent on the day, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) also showed significant moves to the downside.

"Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia removed an immediate source of uncertainty and helped lift the Nasdaq 100 nearly 7%, but Tuesday's losses and softer futures show that investors are reluctant to treat one powerful session as a turning point, with the index having given back a meaningful portion of the rebound," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"The issue is broader than Nvidia's leadership," she added. "Its shares fell back on Tuesday, while questions about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investment remain unresolved."

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.

Sector News

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the upside amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.2 percent.

A spike by the price of crude oil also contributed to significant strength among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent surge by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

Housing stocks also moved sharply higher following a report showing new home sales skyrocketed in October, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index jumping by 2.7 percent.

Natural gas and computer hardware stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while airline and retail stocks moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries advanced early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, declined 5.6 basis points to 4.848 percent.