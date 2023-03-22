U.S. Stocks Experiencing Choppy Trading Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - With traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday.

The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 4.46 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 32,565.06, the Nasdaq is up 19.17 points or 0.2 percent at 11,879.27 and the S&P 500 is up 5.08 points or 0.1 percent at 4,007.95.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed announcement this afternoon.

With the announcement just hours away, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 86.4 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Recent troubles in the banking sector led to some speculation the Fed might leave rates unchanged, but large-scale efforts to address the turmoil have largely negated that sentiment.

Subsequently, the focus is likely to be on the Fed's accompanying statement as well as its latest projections for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.3 percent.

The strength in the gold sector comes as the price of gold for April delivery is rising $11.50 to $1,952.60 an ounce.

Meanwhile, commercial real estate stocks have come under pressure, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index down by 1.3 percent to its lowest intraday level in over four months.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 1.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 3.598 percent.