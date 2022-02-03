U.S. Stocks Giving Back Ground Amid Steep Drop By Meta

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Thursday, giving back ground after closing higher for four consecutive sessions. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a significant pullback.

Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels but still firmly in the red. The Dow is down 243.18 points or 0.7 percent at 35,386.15, the Nasdaq is down 226.61 points or 1.6 percent at 14,190.94 and the S&P 500 is down 49.90 points or 1.1 percent at 4,539.48.

Technology stocks have helped to lead the pullback on Wall Street after helping drive the rally seen over the past several sessions.

A steep drop by Meta (FB) weighing on the tech sector, with the Facebook parent plunging by 23.3 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a year.

Meta is under pressure after the social media giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings and provided disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Audio streaming company Spotify (SPOT) is also seeing significant weakness after reporting a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss but issuing a weaker than expected subscriber forecast.

Traders may also be cashing in on some of the recent strength in the markets ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to rise by 150,000 jobs in January after climbing by 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

A day ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 29th.

The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 238,000, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level of 261,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 245,000 from the 260,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a separate report showing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of January.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 59.9 in January after slumping to 62.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 59.5.

With the relatively modest decrease, the services PMI continued to give back ground after reaching a record high of 68.4 in November.

Retail stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside in morning trading, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 2.6 percent.

Significant weakness has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, which are giving back ground after helping lead the markets higher on Wednesday.

After surging up by 2.5 percent in the previous session, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is falling by 1.7 percent.

Software, energy and networking stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, while T-Mobile US (TMUS) is leading an advance by telecom stocks after reporting better than expected fourth quarter earnings and providing upbeat guidance.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Chinese and Hong Kong markets still closed for Lunar New Year. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi surged up by 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure as traders look ahead to the monthly jobs report. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.6 basis points at 1.832 percent.