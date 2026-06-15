U.S. Stocks Likely To See Early Rally On U.S.-Iran Deal

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 1.2 percent.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes following news the U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement to end more than three months of war.

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that a deal with Iran is "now complete" and authorized the "toll free opening" of the Strait or Hormuz and the immediate removal of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump later clarified that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen upon the signing of the deal of Friday for purposes of mine removal.

The agreement reportedly extends the U.S.-Iran ceasefire for 60 days, with the countries set to use that window to negotiate over Iran's nuclear enrichment and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium.

U.S. crude oil futures have plunged by more than 5 percent in reaction to the news, easing concerns about the outlook for inflation.

"Prior to the deal, investors had become increasingly concerned that higher energy costs would feed into broader inflation pressures and potentially force policymakers into additional tightening," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"The sharp decline in oil prices does not eliminate inflation risks altogether, but it does reduce some of the urgency surrounding them," she added. "That is particularly relevant this week as the Federal Reserve meets for the first time under new Chair Kevin Warsh."

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of May. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by 0.7 percent in April.

The National Association of Home Builders is also due to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of June shortly after the start of trading. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 36 in June from 37 in May.

Following the rally seen over the course of Thursday's session, stocks saw further upside during trading on Friday. The major averages fluctuated early in the session but spent most of the day in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 353.51 points or 0.7 percent to 51,202.26, the S&P 500 climbed 37.16 points or 0.5 percent to 7,431.46 and the Nasdaq rose 79.18 points or 0.3 percent at 25,888.84. For the week, the major averages all increased by 0.7 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.6 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 5 percent and South Korea's Kospi soared by 5.2 percent.

European stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 1.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is only just above the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plummeting $4.64 to $80.24 a barrel after plunging $2.83 to $84.88 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after spiking $124.80 to $4,238.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $122 to $4,360.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.15 yen versus the 160.21 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1609 compared to last Friday's $1.1567.