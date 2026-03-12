U.S. Stocks May Come Under Pressure As Crude Oil Extends Rebound

(RTTNews) - After closing little changed for two straight days, stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.7 percent.

Another sharp increase by the price of crude oil is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as oil prices further offset the nosedive seen on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil for April delivery is spiking $6.12 or 7 percent to $93.37 a barrel but remains well off Monday's highs near $120 a barrel.

International benchmark Brent crude futures for May delivery is also surging by 7 percent after briefly hitting $100 a barrel earlier in the session.

The extended rebound by the price of crude oil comes amid reports three more foreign ships were struck in the Persian Gulf overnight, adding to concerns about transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC in an interview this morning that the U.S. Navy is "not ready" to escort oil tankers through the strait.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended March 7th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 213,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major averages once again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually closed mixed for the second straight day. While the Nasdaq inched up 19.03 points or 0.1 percent to 22,716.13, the S&P 500 edged down 5.68 points or 0.1 percent to 6,775.80 and the Dow fell 289.24 points or 0.6 percent to 47,417.27.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.0 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $5.90 to $93.15 a barrel after surging $3.80 to $87.25 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slumping $63 to $5,179.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $1.50 to $5,180.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.88 yen versus the 158.94 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1532 compared to yesterday's $1.1566.