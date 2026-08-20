U.S. Stocks May Come Under Pressure As Crude Oil Prices Spike

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Thursday, giving back ground following the modest rebound seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as the price of crude oil is soaring amid concerns about the conflict in the Middle East following President Donald Trump's latest threats.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he is launching "economic warfare" against Iran, calling it the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country."

Trump also warned of "tremendous economic consequences" for any country that "allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran."

Responding to Trump's threats, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the so-called "Economic D-Day" as a "diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs."

"Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat—and enmity of Iranians," Araghchi said in a post on X. "US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide."

U.S. crude oil futures have spiked by more than 3 percent to their highest levels in nearly a month amid concerns the latest rhetoric suggests there is no end in sight to the U.S.-Iran war.

The sharp increase in the price of crude oil has also contributed to a substantial by treasury yields, which had tumbled on Wednesday after the Treasury Department announced upscaled buyback operations for longer-term debt.

A steep drop by shares of Walmart (WMT) may also weigh on Wall Street, with the retail giant plunging by more than 7 percent in pre-market trading.

The nosedive by Walmart comes after the company reported weaker than expected comparable sales growth in the second quarter and provided disappointing guidance.

Following the pullback seen over the three previous sessions, stocks showed a modest move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday. The major averages gave back some ground after an early advance but still ended the day in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 119.65 points or 0.2 percent to 53,463.05, the Nasdaq rose 41.38 points or 0.2 percent to 26,331.09 and the S&P 500 edged up 16.22 points or 0.2 percent to 7,707.98.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $2.99 to $88.82 a barrel after jumping $0.89 to $85.83 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after surging $124.70 to $4,545.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $34.80 to $4,510.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.70 yen versus the 158.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1684 compared to yesterday's $1.1676.