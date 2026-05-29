U.S. Stocks May Edge Higher As Crude Oil Prices Slump

(RTTNews) - Following the advance seen over the course of the previous session, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.1 percent.

Persistent optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran deal may lead to continued strength on Wall Street amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

U.S. crude oil futures are slumping by 1.4 percent following recent reports the U.S. and Iran have agreed to a framework for a 60-day extension of the ceasefire.

The agreement would purportedly facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and enable fresh negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, although President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the deal.

Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction a sharp increase by shares of Dell Technologies (DELL), with the computer maker skyrocketing by more than 30 percent in pre-market trading.

The spike by Dell comes after the company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders await confirmation of the reported U.S.-Iran peace deal.

"Overall, markets are heading into the weekend in a good position as risk appetite has improved as geopolitical fears ease and inflation data avoids a major upside surprise," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"However, positioning remains optimistic, valuations are elevated and much of the recent rally still relies on assumptions that tensions continue to de-escalate and earnings remain resilient," she added. "That means investors are likely to remain highly sensitive to both geopolitical headlines and incoming inflation data in the weeks ahead."

Stocks moved to the downside in early trading on Thursday but showed a significant turnaround over the course of the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session and into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound.

The major averages once again finished the day at new record closing highs. The Nasdaq advanced 242.74 points or 0.9 percent to 26,917.47, the S&P 500 climbed 43.27 points or 0.6 percent to 7,563.63 and the Dow inched up 24.69 points or 0.1 percent to 50,668.97.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.5 percent and South Korea's Kospi spiked by 3.6 percent, reaching record closing highs.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.19 to $87.71 a barrel after rising $0.22 to $88.90 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $50.90 to $4,532.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $20.20 to $4,552.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.28 yen versus the 159.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1645 compared to yesterday's $1.1651.