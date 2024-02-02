U.S. Stocks May Extend Rebound On Meta, Amazon Results

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a significant rebound from Wednesday's sell-off on Thursday and may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

The markets may benefit from a positive reaction to earnings news from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) and online retail giant Amazon (AMZN).

Shares of Meta are spiking by 16.8 percent in pre-market trading after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results, announced its first-ever quarterly dividend and authorized a $50 billion share buyback.

Amazon has also surged by 6.8 percent in pre-market trading after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

On the other hand, shares of Apple (AAPL) have slumped by 3.4 percent in pre-market trading after the tech giant better than expected fiscal first quarter earnings but provided guidance for the current quarter that hinted at weak iPhone sales.

The major index futures also gave back ground following the release of a Labor Department report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of January.

The report said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 353,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 180,000 jobs.

Job growth in November and December was also upwardly revised to 182,000 jobs and 333,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting a net upward revision of 126,000 jobs.

The much stronger than expected job growth in January partly reflected a significant increase in employment in the healthcare and social assistance sector, which jumped by 100,400 jobs.

Employment in the professional and business services and retail sectors also saw notable growth, while employment declined in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industry.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate in January came in unchanged from the previous month at 3.7 percent. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to inch up to 3.8 percent.

The data may add to concerns about the outlook for interest rates after the Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday that it is unlikely to cut rates in March.

Not long after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of January. The consumer sentiment index for January is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 78.8, which was up sharply from 69.7 in December.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of December. Factory orders are expected to edge up by 0.2 percent in December after surging by 2.6 percent in November.

Following the sell-off seen in Wednesday's session, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday. The major averages fluctuated early in the session but climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.

The major averages finished the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 369.54 points or 1.0 percent to 38,519.84, the Nasdaq surged 197.63 points or 1.3 percent to 15,361.64 and the S&P 500 shot up 60.54 points or 1.3 percent to 4,906.19.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi spiked by 2.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.59 to $73.23 a barrel after plunging $2.03 to $73.82 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $3.70 to $2,071.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $17.40 to $2,053.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.66 yen versus the 146.43 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0818 compared to yesterday's $1.0872.