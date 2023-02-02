U.S. Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Rally In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen late in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures jumping by 1.7 percent.

A surge by shares of Meta Platforms (META) is likely to contribute to an early rally by the Nasdaq, as the Facebook parent is skyrocketing by 19.9 percent in pre-market trading.

The spike by Meta comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter revenues and announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Stocks may also continue to benefit from a positive reaction to the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement on Wednesday, with traders expressing optimism the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

A day of the monthly report, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing another modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 183,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 186,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to climb to 200,000.

With the expected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 181,000 in the week ended April 23, 2022.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed U.S. labor productivity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of December. Factory orders are expected to surge by 2.3 percent in December after tumbling by 1.8 percent in November.

Stocks moved sharply higher late in the trading session on Wednesday, as traders reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in four months.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory, although the Dow inched up just 6.92 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,092.96. The Nasdaq surged 231.77 points or 2.0 percent to 11,816.32, while the S&P 500 jumped 42.61 points or 1.1 percent to 4,119.21.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged by 1.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.38 to $76.03 a barrel after plunging $2.46 to $76.41 barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after edging down $2.50 to $1,942.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $23.30 to $1,966.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 128.29 yen versus the 128.98 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0980 compared to yesterday's $1.0990.