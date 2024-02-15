U.S. Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Rebound Following Slew Of Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a significant rebound from Tuesday's sell-off during Wednesday's session and may see further upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

The futures edged higher following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales fell by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.8 percent in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales fell by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

Treasury yields have moved lower following the release of the report, potentially signaling renewed optimism about the possibility of near-term interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a separate report showing an unexpected decline in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended February 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 212,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to inch up to 220,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department also released a separate report this morning showing an unexpected increase U.S. import prices in the month of January.

The report said import prices climbed by 0.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in December. Economists had expected import prices to come in unchanged, matching the flat reading originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said export prices also advanced by 0.8 percent in January following a revised 0.7 percent decrease in December.

Export prices were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of January. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December.

The National Association of Home Builders is also scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of February not long after the open. The housing market index is expected to increase to 46 in February after jumping to 44 in January.

Additionally, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on business inventories in the month of December. Business inventories are expected to climb by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by 0.1 percent in November.

Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday, partly offsetting the sell-off seen during Tuesday's session. The major averages all moved higher on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound.

After plunging by 1.8 percent Tuesday's trading, the Nasdaq surged 203.55 points or 1.3 percent to 15,859.15. The S&P 500 also jumped 47.45 points or 1.0 percent to 5,000.62, while the Dow climbed 151.52 points or 0.4 percent at 38,424.27.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.19 to $76.45 a barrel after tumbling $1.23 to $76.64 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after edging down $2.90 to $2,004.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.60 to $2,011.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.77 yen versus the 150.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0764 compared to yesterday's $1.0727.