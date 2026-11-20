(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to see further downside following yesterday's sell-off.

Continued weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 2.2 percent dive by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

The downward momentum for the tech sector comes amid a steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Anthropic are plunging by more than 12 percent in pre-market trading after the Claude developer spiked by 17.1 percent on Thursday but ended the day well off its highs of the session.

"The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run."

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may also continue to generate selling pressure, with at least a quarter point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.

Following hawkish comments from several Fed officials, traders have grown increasingly worried the central bank will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, as some traders may be away from their desks after contracting the "GTA flu" following the release of the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but showed a substantial downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day sharply lower. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.

With the steep losses on the day, the Nasdaq dropped to its lowest closing level in seven months, while the Dow and S&P 500 hit six-month closing lows.

The markets initially benefited from a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, and selling pressure intensified soon after intelligence company Anthropic made its debut on the Nasdaq.

While the Claude developer priced its initial public offering at a higher-than-expected $83 per share and soared by nearly 40 percent as it began trading, the stock pulled back well off its highs as the day progressed.

The pullback by Anthropic and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street was partly attributed to profit taking amid lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected uptick, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 207,000 in the week ended September 5th.

Gold stocks extended Wednesday's sell-off amid another steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plummeting by 4.4 percent to a four-month closing low.

Substantial weakness was also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

Retail stocks also showed a significant move back to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 2.5 percent.

Semiconductor, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks also saw considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.37 to $82.84 a barrel after edging down $0.05 to $83.21 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $56.40 to $3,685.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plummeting $125.80 to $3,559.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.68 yen versus the 159.67 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0988 compared to yesterday's $1.0966.

Asia

Asian stocks plummeted on Friday as Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.

After the release of hawkish Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes, investors are also recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming interest rate decisions.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said stronger economic growth and a labor market at full employment meant inflation should remain the priority for monetary policymakers.

Ahead of the Fed's December meeting, she favors a gradual approach to rate increases, giving the economy time to adjust to higher short-term borrowing costs.

Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting, with a small chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The next PCE inflation report is scheduled for release on November 25, with analysts expecting the report to show annual core inflation at 3.2 percent, well above the Fed's 2 percent target.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high in Asian trading and headed for a fourth weekly gain as AI jitters fueled safe-haven demand.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped to nearly a one-week low on safe-haven bids as investors reassessed equity and AI-related risks.

Gold prices fell more than 2 percent to $3,550 an ounce and headed for their biggest weekly decline since March as hawkish Fed remarks signaled more interest-rate hikes in the coming months.

Brent crude futures edged up toward $93 a barrel but remained on track for a third consecutive weekly decline on signs of abundant global supply.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.2 percent to 3,533.79 as the AI trade cooled and new U.S. licensing rules for advanced chips targeting markets such as Singapore took effect.

Earlier today, China's central bank kept its one-year loan prime rate at 3.0 percent and five-year at 3.5 percent for an 18th straight month, as widely expected.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.9 percent to 22,410.80, approaching bear-market territory on concerns over China's economy and tighter U.S. restrictions on chip exports. Tencent Holdings dropped 1.3 percent after reporting a slowdown in quarterly revenue growth.

Japanese markets closed at a seven-month low due to a deepening sell-off in artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks reliant on global supply chains.

Additionally, data showed Japan's consumer price inflation grew to a 11-month high in October on a sharp increase in food prices, boosting the odds for a BoJ rate hike next month.

The Nikkei 225 Index plummeted 5.1 percent to 56,436.65, while the broader Topix Index plunged 3.9 percent to 3,674.22. SoftBank nosedived 14.5 percent and Kioxia Holdings plummeted 11.7 percent.

Seoul stocks hit a 10-month low on concerns over the sustainability of the AI investment boom. Investors ignored data that showed South Korea's producer prices declined for the first time in three months in October.

The Kospi Index dove 5.2 percent to 4,869.96 on continued foreign selling. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square plunged 6-8 percent on mounting concerns over AI infrastructure investment returns and rising financing costs.

Europe

European stocks have moved lower for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and are headed for their worst weekly drop since March due to an ongoing sell-off in artificial intelligence and chip stocks.

Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.

The British pound was under pressure, holding at its lowest level in almost a year against the dollar, despite the release of improved U.K. retail sales and consumer confidence data.

U.K. retail sales increased 0.7 percent in October from September as consumers stocked up on long-life food items following the government's Be Ready campaign launch.

GfK's consumer sentiment index rose to -22 in November from -24 in October as shoppers became more willing to make big-ticket purchases ahead of Christmas.

Eurozone consumer confidence figures, final U.S. consumer sentiment data and comments from Fed and ECB officials will be in the spotlight as the day progresses.

While the German DAX Index is down by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

Tech stocks such as ASML Holding, STMicroelectronics and Aixtron have plummeted on concerns over the sustainability of the AI investment boom.

Drax shares have also fallen in London after the energy firm agreed to acquire Bluefield Services Ltd. and certain of its subsidiaries for 9.15 million pounds.

Oslo-headquartered Hunter Group has also slumped after launching a NOK1.63bn ($168m) takeover bid for Norwegian offshore accommodation specialist Jacktel.

U.S. Economic News

The University of Michigan is due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of November at 10 am ET.

The consumer sentiment index for November is expected to be upwardly revised to 51.5 from the preliminary reading of 51.0, which was up from 48.0 in October.

At 12:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is scheduled to speak on "The U.S. Economy in Global Context" at the Annual Conference of the Central Bank of Chile.