U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground As Oil Prices Jump Back Above $100 A Barrel

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Monday, giving back ground after turning in a strong performance last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

Concerns about a re-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East are likely to weigh on Wall Street after weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran failed to produce an agreement.

"They have chosen not to accept our terms," U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in a brief news conference but left open the possibility that terms could still be reached. Iran said that "unreasonable U.S. demands" prevented the progress of the negotiations.

A spike by the price of crude oil is also likely to generate early selling pressure, with crude oil futures jumping back above $100 a barrel.

The surge in crude oil prices comes after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would blockade the vital Strait of Hormuz following the breakdown of negotiations with Iran.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also said the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" and prepared to "finish up the little that is left of Iran" at an "appropriate moment."

"Markets are once again being pulled between competing forces, with geopolitical escalation in the Middle East reintroducing uncertainty just as investors turn their focus toward the start of earnings season," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "After a brief period of relief following ceasefire hopes, the breakdown in talks and the emergence of a 'blockade of the blockade' strategy by the US has pushed the narrative back toward duration risk: how long this conflict will last and how deeply it will impact the global economy."

After recovering from an initial pullback to end Thursday's session mostly higher, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the session before closing mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 80.48 points or 0.4 percent to a more than one-month closing high of 22,902.89, the S&P 500 edged down 7.77 points or 0.1 percent to 6,816.89 and the Dow slid 269.23 points or 0.6 percent to 47,916.57.

Despite the mixed performance on the day, the major averages all posted strong gains for the week due largely to the rally seen on Wednesday. The Nasdaq spiked by 4.7 percent, while the S&P 500 surged by 3.6 percent and the Dow jumped by 3.0 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $7.57 to $104.14 a barrel after tumbling $1.30 to $96.57 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $30.60 to $4,787.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $49.70 to $4,737.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.78 yen versus the 159.29 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1689 compared to last Friday's $1.1719.