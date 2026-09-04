U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground As Strong Jobs Data Renews Rate Hike Concerns

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.

The futures slipped following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much strong-than-expected U.S. job growth in the month of August.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged by 162,000 jobs in August are rising by an upwardly revised 21,000 jobs in July.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 55,000 jobs compared to the loss of 23,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in August, unchanged from July. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to tick up to 4.2 percent.

With the report pointing to continued strength in the labor market, the data may lead to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Treasury yields have jumped in reaction to the report, as the strong data could make the Federal Reserve more comfortable about raising interest rates later this month in an effort to fight stick inflation.

"Constantly changing interest rate expectations have kept investors on their toes this week," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

Selling pressure may be relatively subdued, however, as the data does still point to overall strength in the U.S. economy.

After advancing early in the session, stocks saw further upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages all moved sharply higher on the day, extending the rebound seen in the previous session.

The major averages gave back some ground going into the end of the day but remained firmly positive. The Dow jumped 624.16 points or 1.2 percent to 53,686.11, the Nasdaq surged 366.23 points or 1.4 percent to 26,584.06 and the S&P 500 shot up 81.11 points or 1.1 percent to 7,747.71.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mixed on Friday. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 1.7 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets are also turning in a mixed performance. The French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FSE 100 Index are both down by 0.1 percent, while the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $0.88 to $90.42 a barrel after rising $0.29 to $91.67 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $125.30 to $4,539.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $86.50 to $4,453.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.37 yen versus the 155.79 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1596 compared to yesterday's $1.1624.