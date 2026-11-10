U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Following Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the substantial rally seen to start the week.

The futures came under pressure following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing consumer prices increased by more than expected in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.6 percent in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

The Labor Department noted it is not able to provide data on the annual rate of consumer price growth due to the government shutdown in October 2025.

The hotter-than-expected inflation data may lead to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next month.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 86.4 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point at its December meeting.

Before the release of the data this morning, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he is "leaning toward" a rate hike in December and would support "more robust action" if inflation exceeds estimates.

"In that case, I believe a 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting," Waller said at a conference in London. "Hiking only 25 basis points would put our credibility at risk, a risk I am not eager to take."

Following the rebound seen during last Friday's session, stocks showed a more substantial move to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved sharply higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but still posted strong gains. The Nasdaq spiked 673.71 points or 2.7 percent to 25,253.14, the S&P 500 surged 173.08 points or 2.4 percent to 7,549.94 and the Dow jumped 1,104.02 points or 2.2 percent to 52,389.75.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the historic sell-off seen last Thursday.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher once again, helping the Nasdaq recover further from its lowest levels in over six months.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plunging by more than 4 percent.

Crude oil futures came under pressure after President Donald Trump said he was "highly unlikely" to order more attacks on Iran as long as talks continue on Iran's nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio later told reporters that talks with Iran have not been very productive because the Iranian demands are "outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic."

The extended recovery by tech stocks came despite a sharp pullback by shares of Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI leader plunging by 4.4 percent.

The slump by Nvidia comes after the chipmaker said it would open an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

"Today's gains suggest many investors are satisfied the AI game still has yards left to run," said AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson. "Some of Nvidia's biggest rivals have been attracting particular attention today as shares in the likes of AMD and Intel enjoyed a Monday bounce."

Networking stocks extended the substantial rebound seen during last Friday's session, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index soaring by 7.9 percent. The index continued to rebound from the seven-month closing low set last Thursday.

Significant strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 6.9 percent spike by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Outside of the tech sector, airline stocks also moved sharply higher amid the steep drop in crude oil prices, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 5.7 percent.

Gold, housing and financial stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $2.32 to $84.53 a barrel after plummeting $3.98 to $86.85 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after jumping $39.60 to $4,114.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $63.40 to $4,051.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.46 yen compared to the 157.90 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1185 compared to yesterday's $1.1223.

Asia

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a rebound in AI and semiconductor shares boosted investors' appetite for risk.

Amid growing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, investors awaited the release of the October U.S. CPI report later in the day as well as Friday's PPI report for further direction.

Following upbeat U.S. jobs data released last week, markets are currently price in an 84 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting.

The U.S. dollar held on to overnight losses, while gold prices slipped toward $4,100 an ounce after a strong rally.

Brent crude prices fell below $91 a barrel after falling almost 6 percent in the previous session to reach the lowest level since late August amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict.

After meeting Qatar's Prime Minister at the White House, U.S. President Trump said there is positive momentum toward ending the Iran conflict.

China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 3,663.72 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 24,557.04.

Beijing rejected allegations of a Chinese intelligence operation targeting Nvidia's chief executive as unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against the country.

Japanese markets rose sharply as dismal household spending data undermined the yen and tech stocks recovered from Friday's sharp sell-off. The Nikkei 225 Index surged 2.9 percent to 60,459.58 while the broader Topix Index closed 2 percent higher at 3,893.71.

While technology investment giant SoftBank Group soared nearly 14 percent, Advantest, Tokyo Electron, Lasertec, Disco Corp and Kioxia Holdings spiked 5-9 percent.

Seoul stocks snapped a three-day losing streak, with the Kospi Index closing up 4.4 percent at 5,239.13, led by chipmaking stocks.

Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDI and SK Hynix surged 5-10 percent after U.S. semiconductor shares rose for the second consecutive session overnight.

Earlier in the day, the Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar, suspending program trading for five minutes after the Index jumped as much as 5 percent.

Australian markets hit a more than two-month high, with mining, real estate and tech stocks leading the surge.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 1.1 percent to 9,129 despite a measure of consumer sentiment falling in November to its lowest level in four years on concerns over inflation and higher borrowing costs. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 1.1 percent higher at 9,267.80.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index surged 1.4 percent to a new record high of 14,167.41, led by Infratil and Meridian Energy.

Europe

European stocks are trading near record highs on Tuesday as falling oil prices on hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict helped ease inflation concerns.

Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent toward $90 a barrel after U.S. President Trump said there is positive momentum toward ending the Iran conflict.

In economic releases, the French unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped in the third quarter, data from the statistical office INSEE showed earlier today.

The ILO jobless rate decreased to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent in the second quarter while economists had expected the rate to rise to 8.4 percent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1.3 percent.

In corporate news, Infineon Technologies has surged. The chipmaker forecast 2027 revenue growth of more than 20 percent and an increase of about 5 percentage points in profitability, driven by strong demand for data centers.

Shares of Watches of Switzerland have also moved notably higher in London. The luxury watches and jewelry retailer raised the lower end of its annual outlook after reporting strong first-half results.

Oxford Instruments, a provider of high technology products and services for research and industry, has also jumped after its first-half order intake spiked 44 percent to £296 million.

German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel has also advanced after upgrading its sales guidance.

Meanwhile, Travis Perkins has fallen. The building materials supplier has agreed to sell Toolstation Benelux as a standalone business to Fidelium Partners for €1, alongside a final capital injection of approximately £35 million.

U.S. Economic News

Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.6 percent in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

The Labor Department noted it is not able to provide data on the annual rate of consumer price growth due to the government shutdown in October 2025.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan is scheduled to deliver opening remarks before the "Energy and the Economy: Tail Risks, Tailwinds and Resiliency" conference at 10:50 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Schmid is scheduled to speak before the "Energy and the Economy: Tail Risks, Tailwinds and Resiliency" conference at 1:30 pm ET.

At 3:30 pm ET, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman is due to speak on the economic outlook at the C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics.

Bowman is also scheduled to speak on the economic outlook at "A View from the Federal Reserve Board" virtual event at 6:30 pm ET.

Also at 6:30 pm ET, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Anna Paulson is due to speak on the economic outlook before the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia 81st Annual Field Meeting Capstone.