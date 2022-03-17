U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions, stocks are likely to give back ground in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 101 points.

Traders may cash in on the rebound seen over the past two days amid lingering concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Comments from a Kremlin spokesman pouring cold water on reports of "significant progress" in peace talks may add to the selling pressure.

"On the whole, that's wrong," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about a Financial Times report on progress toward a deal, according to Bloomberg News.

The downward momentum on Wall Street also comes as traders continue to digest the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 0.25 to 0.5 percent and signaled several more rate hikes are likely over the coming months.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended March 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed housing starts rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.

The report showed housing starts spiked by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.769 million in February after plunging by 5.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.657 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 1.690 million from the 1.638 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed building permits slumped by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.859 million in February after rising by 0.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.895 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to tumble by 2.6 percent to a rate of 1.850 million from the 1.899 million originally reported for the previous month.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of February. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.5 percent in February after jumping by 1.4 percent in January.

After showing a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, stocks saw substantial volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. The major averages initially pulled back sharply in reaction to the Fed announcement but rallied strongly going into the close.

The major averages finished the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 518.76 points or 1.6 percent to 34,063.10, the Nasdaq soared 487.93 points or 3.8 percent to 13,436.55 and the S&P 500 surged 95.41 points or 2.2 percent at 4,357.86.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index skyrocketed by 7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $5.08 to $100.12 a barrel after slumping $1.40 to $95.04 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $20.50 to $1,909.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $32.80 to $1,942.00 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 118.78 yen versus the 118.73 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1049 compared to yesterday's $1.1035.