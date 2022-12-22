U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the global economy.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of some key U.S. economic data on Friday.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

With Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank will require "substantially more evidence" inflation is on a sustained downward trend before halting its rate hikes, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the inflation reading.

Reports on durable goods orders and new home sales may also attract attention along with the University of Michigan's revised readings on consumer sentiment, including inflation expectations.

The Labor Department released a report this morning showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 216,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 222,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic activity unexpectedly jumped more than previously estimated in the third quarter.

The report showed the surge in real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 3.2 percent from the previously reported 2.9 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The stronger than previously estimated growth in the third quarter came after GDP slumped by 1.6 percent in the first quarter and fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter.

Not long after the start of trading, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of November. The leading economic index is expected to decrease by 0.5 percent in November after falling by 0.8 percent in October.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, adding to the modest gains posted during Tuesday's session. With the strong upward move on the day, the major averages further offset recent weakness.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the session but held on to significant gains. The Dow surged 526.74 points or 1.6 percent to 33,376.48, the Nasdaq jumped 162.26 points or 1.5 percent to 10,709.37 and the S&P 500 shot up 56.82 points or 1.5 percent to 3,878.44.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.57 to $78.86 a barrel after surging $2.06 to $78.29 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after ending the previous session unchanged at $1,825.40 an ounce, gold futures are slipping $2.20 to $1,823.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.30 yen versus the 132.46 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0610 compared to yesterday's $1.0605.