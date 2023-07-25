U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Tuesday following the moderate strength seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than a tenth of a percent.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves as they continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Recent encouraging inflation data has led to optimism this week's rate hike will be the last, and traders will be looking for confirmation from the Fed.

Nonetheless, the Dow may benefit from strength among shares of 3M (MMM) and Verizon (VZ), which are jumping by 3.0 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, in pre-market trading.

The advance by 3M comes after the industrial conglomerate reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Telecom giant Verizon is also seeing pre-market strength after reporting second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of General Electric (GE) may also move to the upside after the industrial giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance.

Not long after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of July. The consumer confidence index is expected to climb to 111.8 in July from 109.7 in June.

After ending last Friday's trading narrowly mixed, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the Dow once again reaching its best closing level in well over a year.

The major averages gave back some ground going into the close but remained in positive territory. The Dow climbed 183.55 points or 0.5 percent to 35,411.24, the Nasdaq edged up 26.06 points or 0.2 percent to 14,058.87 and the S&P 500 rose 18.30 points or 0.4 percent to 4,554.64.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 2.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 4.1 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown modest moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.06 to $78.68 a barrel after jumping $1.67 to $78.74 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $4.40 to $1,962.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are dipping $2.10 to $1,960.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 141.37 yen compared to the 141.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1043 compared to yesterday's $1.1064.