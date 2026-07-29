U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday, extending the lackluster performance seen over the past two sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by less than a tenth of a percent.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is seen as most likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although there is some concern about the possibility of a surprise rate hike.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 64.2 percent chance the Fed leaves rates unchanged and a 35.8 percent chance of a quarter point increase.

In the past, traders have looked to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates, although the pared down statement under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh may not provide much insight.

Traders may also stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of earnings news from tech giants Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) after the close of today's trading.

The companies' results could impact the outlook for the tech trade amid recent concerns about valuations and AI spending.

Following the lackluster performance seen in Monday's session, stocks continued to experience choppy trading during Tuesday's session.

While the Dow showed a strong move to the upside, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line after recovering from early weakness.

The Dow closed higher for the third straight session, jumping 537.24 points or 1 percent to 52,747.32. The S&P 500 also rose 15.60 points or 0.2 percent to 7,428.78, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 55.17 points or 0.2 percent to 24,876.91.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $5.12 to $84.38 a barrel after plummeting $3.35 to $79.26 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,016.10, down $22.60 compared to the previous session's close of $4,038.70. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $38.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 163.76 yen compared to the 163.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1378 compared to yesterday's $1.1385.