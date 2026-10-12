U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Ahead Of Inflation Data, Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Following the rebound seen during last Friday's session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than a tenth of a percent.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data in the coming days that could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on consumer price inflation on Wednesday, with the annual rate of consumer price growth expected to accelerate to 3.6 percent in September from 3.4 percent in August.

Ahead of the release of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 80.6 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged after last month's quarter point rate hike.

Earnings news is also likely to attract attention, as financial giants Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

The strength of the companies' quarterly results as well as their guidance could have a significant impact on the outlook for the markets as earnings season picks up steam.

After coming under pressure over the course of the previous session, stocks showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages all finished the day firmly in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 423.31 points or 0.8 percent to 51,654.95, the Nasdaq climbed 172.83 points or 0.6 percent to 27,366.17 and the S&P 500 rose 46.18 points or 0.6 percent to 7,811.54.

For the week, the S&P 500 shot up by 1.2 percent, the Dow jumped by 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq increased by 0.6 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. South Korea's Kospi plunged by 3.7 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.54 to $93.39 a barrel after rising $0.36 to $91.85 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after climbing $59.30 to $4,216.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $29.40 to $4,186.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.63 yen versus the 158.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1177 compared to last Friday's $1.1201.