U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction As Inflation Data Looms

(RTTNews) - After seeing considerable volatility to close out the previous week, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by just 0.1 percent.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later in the week.

Some investors may also be away from their desks as they travel to other parts of the country to get a better view of today's total solar eclipse.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its reports on consumer and producer inflation in the month of March on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in March following a 0.4 percent increase in February.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are also expected to climb by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.4 percent in February.

The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to accelerate to 3.4 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to slow to 3.7 percent for 3.8 percent.

Producer prices are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February, while the annual rate of producer growth is expected to jump to 2.3 percent from 1.6 percent.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, as Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly said they need greater confidence inflation is slowing before cutting rates.

Wednesday will also see the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which could also shed additional light on officials' thinking on rates.

Following the sell-off seen late in Thursday's session, stocks showed a significant move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages all moved notably higher, largely offsetting Thursday's steep losses.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 199.44 points or 1.2 percent to 16,248.52, the S&P 500 jumped 57.13 points or 1.1 percent to 5,204.34 and the Dow advanced 307.06 points or 0.8 percent to 38,904.04.

Despite the rebound on the day, the major averages all moved lower for the week. The Dow plunged by 2.3 percent, while the S&P 500 slumped by 1.0 percent and the Nasdaq slid by 0.8 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.68 to $86.23 a barrel after rising $0.32 to $86.91 a barrel last Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $36.90 to $2,345.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3 to $2,348.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 151.90 yen versus the 151.62 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0827 compared to last Friday's $1.0837.