U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Following Recent Volatility

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by just 6 points.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves following recent volatility, which saw the major averages nearly wipe out their recent recovery rally with their worst day since June 2020.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on the markets after yesterday's hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation report.

The data has led to worries the Federal Reserve could raise interest by 100 basis points after next week's monetary policy meeting.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 66.0 percent chance of a 75 basis point rate hike and a 34.0 percent chance of a 100 basis point rate hike.

Potentially offsetting the inflation worries, the Labor Department released a separate report this morning showing a modest decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of August.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged down by 0.1 percent in August after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in July.

Economists had expected producer prices to dip by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of growth in producer prices slowed to 8.7 percent in August from 9.8 percent in July, roughly in line with estimates.

Nonetheless, traders may stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production.

Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, largely offsetting the recent recovery rally. The major averages all showed substantial moves to the downside, snapping a four-session winning streak.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but still posted steep losses on the day. The Dow plunged 1,276.37 points or 3.9 percent to 31,104.97, the Nasdaq dove 632.84 points or 5.2 percent to 11,633.57 and the S&P 500 plummeted 177.72 points or 4.3 percent to 3,932.69.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also shown notable moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.21 to $87.10 a barrel after falling $0.47 to $87.31 barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,713.60, down $3.80 compared to the previous session's close of $1,717.40. On Tuesday, gold slumped $23.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 142.99 yen compared to the 144.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $0.9999 compared to yesterday's $0.9970.