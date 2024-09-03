U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside After Last Friday's Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's session sharply higher, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on the previous session's gains amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is almost universally expected to lower rates at its next meeting later this month, but there is some disagreement about the pace of rate cuts.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 67.0 percent chance of a quarter point rate cut later this month and a 33.0 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

Some analysts, such as Harris Financial Group managing partner Jamie Cox, have said there is no justification for a 50 basis point rate cut.

However, ING Chief International Economist James Knightley said, "A soft jobs report [on Friday] could still tip the odds in favour of a 50bp rate cut."

The monthly jobs data will be in focus later this week, with economists currently expecting employment to climb by 165,000 jobs in August after rising by 114,000 jobs in July.

The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.2 percent in August after rising to 4.3 percent in July, reaching its highest level since October 2021.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on activity in the manufacturing sector in the month of August.

The ISM's manufacturing index is expected to tick up to 47.5 in August after falling to 46.8 in July, but a reading below 50 would still indicate contraction.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of July. Construction spending is expected to come in unchanged in July after dipping by 0.3 percent in June.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday before eventually ending day sharply higher. The Dow closed higher for the fifth time in the past six sessions, reaching a new record closing high.

The major averages reached new highs for the session going into the close of trading. The Nasdaq surged 197.19 points or 1.1 percent to 17,713.62, the S&P 500 jumped 56.44 points or 1.0 percent to 5,648.40 and the Dow climbed 228.03 points or 0.6 percent to 41,563.08.

Meanwhile, the major averages turned in a mixed performance for the week. The Nasdaq slid by 0.9 percent, but the S&P 500 edged up by 0.2 percent and Dow advanced by 0.9 percent.

In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw modest weakness during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 224 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.62 to $72.93 a barrel after plunging $2.36 to $73.55 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $32.70 to $2,527.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $2 to $2,525.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.99 yen compared to the 146.90 yen it fetched on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1048 compared to yesterday's $1.1072.