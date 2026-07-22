U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside Amid Surging Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Wednesday, giving back ground following the rebound seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil may weigh on Wall Street amid concerns about the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Central Command said it successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

Centcom said U.S. forces targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The continued strikes come as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict but argued Iran is "not serious about talks."

"If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said.

U.S. crude oil futures have soared by nearly 3 percent amid concerns about supply disruptions, reaching their highest levels in over a month.

However, traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of key earnings news, with tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and IBM Corp. (IBM) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

"The key question is whether earnings can justify both elevated valuations and the scale of AI-related investment," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Investors will be focused not only on headline revenue and profit, but also on cloud growth, AI monetisation, margins and capital-expenditure guidance."

She added, "Strong results could allow technology shares to remain resilient despite higher oil, while weaker guidance could expose the market's dependence on a relatively narrow group of companies."

After trending lower over the past few sessions, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 329.13 points or 1.3 percent to 25,837.21, the S&P 500 advanced 65.92 points or 0.9 percent to 7,509.20 and the Dow climbed 385.38 points or 0.7 percent to 52,224.64.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $2.71 to $87.05 a barrel after surging $1.86 to $84.34 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,135.80, up $59.40 compared to the previous session's close of $4,076.40. On Tuesday, gold jumped $60.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 163.04 yen compared to the 163.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1412 compared to yesterday's $1.1397.