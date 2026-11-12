U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside As Nvidia Plunges

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to move back to the downside following the significant rebound seen in the previous session.

Technology stocks are likely to come under pressure once again after helping to lead the recovery seen in the previous session.

A sharp pullback by shares of Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to weigh on the sector, as the AI leader plunges by 8.5 percent in pre-market trading after jumping by 2.9 percent on Wednesday.

The slump by Nvidia comes after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the company's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang. Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ said Nvidia's board met Wednesday to discuss Huang's future.

The latest developments for the embattled Huang come after a report from the New York Times said he had a relationship with Nvidia's vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell. Huang was already under pressure over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

"This kind of situation would be damaging at any company but is exacerbated by just how strong the key person risk is perceived to be at Nvidia," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. "Huang is the man who led the business to become the poster child of the AI story and for a time the largest company on earth."

He added, "No real succession plan has been made public so inevitably investors will ask questions about whether Nvidia can be as successful if Huang departs."

Following the pullback seen during Tuesday's session, stocks saw a significant rebound during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 moved sharply higher, while the narrower Dow posted a more moderate gain.

The major averages gave back some ground in the latter part of the trading day but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq surged 400.31 points or 1.6 percent to 25,466.19, the S&P 500 jumped 98.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,619.38 and the Dow climbed 254.60 points or 0.5 percent to 52,486.49.

Technology stocks have helped lead the markets back to upside, as reflected by the sharp increase by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The strength in the sector came amid a positive reaction to quarterly results from neocloud company CoreWeave (CRWV).

Shares of CoreWeave soared by nearly 25 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Semiconductor stocks showed a particularly strong move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 5.7 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, resulting in a 5.2 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Outside of the tech sector, energy stocks are moving sharply higher along with the price of crude oil, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index both jumping by 2.3 percent.

Brokerage stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, while gold stocks showed a notable move to the downside amid a decrease in the price of the precious metal.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.60 to $87.13 a barrel after rising $0.49 to $86.53 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $29.70 to $4,000.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $92.40 to $3,908.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.73 yen versus the 159.77 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1087 compared to yesterday's $1.1089.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday despite Wall Street's overnight rally. Investors grappled with fresh uncertainty over the artificial intelligence trade after media reports suggested that Nvidia's board is preparing to oust its co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who is facing new accusations of infidelity.

According to the New York Times, Huang was allegedly in a relationship with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

Over the weekend, Huang admitted to cheating on his wife with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy, prompting an independent investigation and sending shockwaves through the AI industry.

Regional losses, however, remained capped somewhat as crude oil prices extended their decline on growing hopes for peace in Ukraine and Iran.

Saudi Arabia said its crude oil production climbed 26 percent in October to one of the highest monthly levels in years, helping ease global supply constraints.

Gold prices fell toward $3,950 an ounce, hitting a more than one-week low as rate hike expectations boosted the U.S. dollar.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,655.83 as artificial intelligence stocks declined on concerns over possible U.S. curbs on China's access to advanced American processors.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1.3 percent to 24,008.55, with Alibaba shares tumbling nearly 7 percent.

Japanese markets reversed early gains to end notably lower as AI semiconductor stocks retreated on concerns over leadership at U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.7 percent to 60,819.36, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.20 percent higher at 3,937.33. Advantest slumped 4.6 percent, Kioxia Holdings fell 2.8 percent and SoftBank Group lost 3 percent.

Seoul stocks snapped a two-day rally amid expectations of more interest rate increases in the U.S. and uncertainties stemming from the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The Kospi Index dipped 0.6 percent to 5,342.73. Chip giant SK Hynix fell 1.8 percent and chip equipment manufacturer Hanmi Semiconductor declined 1.1 percent, while market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose about 1 percent.

Australian markets ended on a flat note after three straight days of gains. The S&P/ASX 200 Index finished marginally lower at 9,146.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index slipped 0.2 percent to 9,274.20.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares jumped nearly 3 percent despite a corporate regulator launching civil penalty proceedings against the lender over allegations it overcharged business customers through undisclosed fees.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index rose 0.6 percent to 14,259.23, with logistics group Mainfreight leading the charge.

Europe

European stocks struck a fresh record high on Thursday, as solid corporate earnings and easing concerns surrounding energy-driven inflation offset investor unease over the potential removal of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive.

The British pound was up against the dollar and euro after official data showed the U.K. economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter on household spending and investment.

Real GDP grew 0.7 percent on a quarterly basis, following an increase of 0.5 percent in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.9 percent in the third quarter, matching expectations.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

German insurer Allianz has jumped after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifting its full-year outlook.

Global reinsurer Munich Re has also moved notably higher after its third-quarter results beat analyst expectations.

Drugmaker Merck KGaA has also shown a strong move to the upside after raising its annual core profit guidance.

Siemens has also soared. The technology conglomerate raised its medium-term targets after reporting better-than-expected results in its fourth quarter.

Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group has also advanced after reporting a 7 percent increase in nine-month property and casualty gross written premiums.

Adecco shares have also skyrocketed. The staffing company beat third-quarter profit forecasts as permanent recruitment returned to growth.

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail has also soared after its first-half sales, margins and profit beat forecasts.

Burberry Group shares have also rallied. The luxury fashion house reported a 225 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit.

On the other hand, Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica has tumbled after cutting its full-year revenue forecast.

Mining giant BHP has also slumped in London after appointing a former Macquarie banker as its finance chief.

Wizz Air Holdings has also dropped. The low-cost airline warned of higher cost after profit for the first half of this fiscal year fell by two-thirds.

BAE Systems has also declined despite the defense firm raising its free cash flow projection for the second time this year.

U.S. Economic News

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended November 7th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 200,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 191,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 195,000 from the 189,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average came in at 195,250, unchanged from the previous week's revised average.

At 9 am ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack is scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation with students from the Ohio State University Fisher School of Business.

The National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of October at 10 am ET. Existing home sales are expected to tumble by 3.5 percent to an annual rate of 3.85 million in October after jumping by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 3.88 million in September.

Also at 10 am ET, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr is scheduled to speaks on "Artificial Intelligence and Inequality" before a virtual event hosted by the Yale School of Management.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction at 11 am ET.

At 11:15 am ET, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee is due to participate in a moderated Q&A before a "Yahoo! Finance Invest 2026" conference.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on crude oil inventories in the week ended November 6th at 12 am ET. Crude oil inventories are expected to dip by 1.1 million barrels after edging down by 0.9 million barrels in the previous week.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is scheduled to give the keynote and participate in a conversation before the Economic Policy in the Age of AI Policy Forum at 1:10 pm ET.

At 1:30 pm ET, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Schmid is due to speak on "The Federal Reserve and the Economic Outlook" before the "Balancing the Stack: Affordable Housing Finance Forum."

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to participate in panel before a University of California Berkeley Alumni Salon event at 6:30 pm ET.