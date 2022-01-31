U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen to close out an extremely volatile week last Friday, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 190 points.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for monetary policy may weigh on Wall Street, as the Federal Reserve has indicated it plans to begin raising interest rates as soon as its next meeting in mid-March.

CME Group's FedWatch tool currently points to an 80.8 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in March and a 19.2 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 155,000 jobs in January after rising by 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

The strength of the monthly jobs data could impact expectations regarding how fast the Fed will raise rates from near-zero levels in an effort to fight inflation.

Reports on manufacturing and service sector may also attract attention in the coming days along with preliminary data on labor productivity and costs in the fourth quarter.

Earnings news is also likely to be in the spotlight this week, with Exxon Mobil (XOM), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), General Motors (GM), Amazon (AMZN), Ford (F) and Meta Platforms (FB) among a slew of companies due to report their quarterly results.

Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of January.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to edge down to 62.5 in January from 63.1 in December, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

Continuing the rollercoaster ride seen throughout the week, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages came under pressure to start the day but rebounded strongly to end the day sharply higher.

The major averages all posted strong gains for the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rally. While the Nasdaq spiked 417.79 points or 3.1 percent to 13,770.57, the S&P 500 surged 105.34 points or 2.4 percent to 4,431.85 and the Dow jumped 564.69 points or 1.7 percent to 34,725.47.

With the rally on the day, the major averages managed to close higher for the extremely volatile week. For the week, the Dow advanced by 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed by 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq inched up less than 0.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, with the Chinese and South Korean markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both jumped by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.43 to $87.25 a barrel after inching up $0.21 to $86.82 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $8.40 to $1,786.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $4.10 to $1,790.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.43 yen versus the 115.26 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1171 compared to last Friday's $1.1151.