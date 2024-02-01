U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside After Yesterday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Some traders may see the steep drop seen on Wednesday as a buying opportunity amid optimism the markets will resume the upward trend seen throughout much of January.

While the Federal Reserve's signals that an interest rate cut in March is unlikely contributed to yesterday's nosedive, economists continue to believe it is a matter of "when, not if" the central bank will eventually lower rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a relatively modest 37.5 percent chance of a March rate cut but a nearly 100 percent chance rates will be lower by early May.

A continued decrease by treasury yields may also generate buying interest on Wall Street, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling to its lowest levels in almost a month

Potentially adding to optimism about the outlook for rates, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the week ended January 27th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of January.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after jumping by 216,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to edge down to 47.0 in January from 47.4 in December, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of December. Construction spending is expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, with the major averages all moving to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a particularly steep loss, extending the notable pullback seen on Tuesday.

The major averages finished the session near their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq plunged 345.89 points or 2.2 percent to 15,164.01, the S&P 500 tumbled 79.32 points or 1.6 percent to 4,845.65 and the Dow slid 317.01 points or 0.8 percent to 38,150.30.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.82 to $76.67 a barrel after plunging $1.97 to $75.85 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $16.50 to $2,067.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $15.70 to $2,051.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 146.51 yen versus the 146.92 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0822 compared to yesterday's $1.0818.