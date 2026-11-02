U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside As Crude Oil Plunges

(RTTNews) - Following the nosedive seen late last week, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders may look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent sell-off.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged to a three-month closing low last Friday, while the S&P 500 slumped to its lowest closing level in well over a month.

A sharp pullback by the price of crude oil may also generate early buying interest, with U.S. crude oil futures plummeting back below $100 a barrel.

The steep drop in the price of crude oil comes amid renewed optimism about a potential diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump would like to resolve the U.S.-Iran war "diplomatically."

"What the president expresses to you is incredible confidence that if we needed to do something militarily, we would have the ability to do it, and we really we have everything we need to be successful," Rubio said. "But we would prefer to do it peacefully."

Ongoing discussions involving Iranian officials and Qatari mediators have also raised hopes of possible breakthrough that could ease supply concerns and improve the outlook for global energy markets.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of earnings news from tech giants Apple (APPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

"Apple's results will be particularly interesting because of its relatively limited exposure to large-scale AI infrastructure spending compared with its peers," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "Strong results could help stabilize the Nasdaq, but disappointing guidance could quickly undermine this morning's tentative recovery."

Uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday may also keep some traders on the sidelines.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of October.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 54.6 in October after edging down to 54.5 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks saw even further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all moved notably lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq once again posting a particularly steep loss.

The major regained some ground going into the end of the day but remained sharply lower. The Nasdaq plunged 747.73 points or 2.9 percent to 25,437.00, the S&P 500 tumbled 140.32 points or 1.8 percent to 7,580.07 and the Dow slumped 572.25 points or 1.1 percent to 51,770.31.

With the pullback seen over the past two sessions, the major averages all moved to the downside for the week. The Nasdaq dove by 2 percent, the Dow slid by 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 fell by 0.6 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets are also narrowly mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plummeting $4.35 to $99.77 a barrel after surging $2.12 to $104.12 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after plunging $132.50 to $3,898.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $21.90 to $3,920.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.79 yen versus the 157.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1224 compared to last Friday's $1.1158.