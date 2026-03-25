U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside As Crude Oil Prices Retreat

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, regaining ground following the pullback seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as international benchmark Brent crude futures have pulled back below $100 a barrel after surging in the previous session.

The pullback by the price of crude oil comes after a report from the New York Times said the U.S. has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East.

Citing two officials briefed on the diplomacy, the New York Times said the plan, delivered by way of Pakistan, said it addresses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The New York Times acknowledged it is unclear whether Iran was likely to accept the plan as a basis for negotiations but argued the delivery of the plan showed the administration is ramping up efforts to conclude the war.

As diplomatic efforts gather pace, Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz with Tehran's consent.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. import prices increased by much more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices jumped by 1.3 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report said export prices also surged by 1.5 percent in February following an unrevised 0.6 percent increase in January. Export prices were expected to grow by 0.5 percent.

Following the recovery rally seen during Monday's session, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the session before eventually closing in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 184.87 points or 0.8 percent to 21,761.89, the S&P 500 fell 24.63 points or 0.4 percent to 6,556.37 and the Dow dipped 84.41 points or 0.2 percent to 46,124.06.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved notably higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.0 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $3.43 to $88.92 a barrel after soaring $4.22 to $92.35 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,541.70, up $139.70 compared to the previous session's close of $4,402. On Tuesday, gold dipped $5.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.06 yen compared to the 158.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1589 compared to yesterday's $1.1607.