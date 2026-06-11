U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower over the course of the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Bargain hunting may contribute to early strength on Wall Street following the weakness seen during yesterday's session, which dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down to their lowest closing levels in a month.

Semiconductor stocks may help lead the rebound, as shares of Intel (INTC) surge by 4.6 percent in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded its rating on the chipmaker's stock to Buy from Underperform.

However, the futures gave back some ground as the price of crude oil has surged in reaction to President Donald Trump's latest threats against Iran.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. will be hitting Iran "very hard tonight" and claimed he plans to assume total control of their oil and gas markets "at some point in the not too distant future."

Concerns about inflation may also limit the strength on Wall Street after the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of May.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand shot up by 1.1 percent in May, matching a downwardly revised jump in April.

Economists had expected producer prices to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.4 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 6.5 percent in May from 5.7 percent in April, reaching the fastest rate of growth since November 2022.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Wednesday but came under considerable selling pressure over the course of the trading day. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow tumbled 953.33 points or 1.9 percent to 49,918.78, the Nasdaq plunged 509.32 points or 2 percent to 25,169.50 and the S&P 500 slumped 119.66 points or 1.6 percent to 7,266.99.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mixed on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day, While the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.61 to $90.64 a barrel after surging $1.83 to $90.03 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $153.10 to $4,133.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $50.50 to $4,082.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.54 yen versus the 160.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1536 compared to yesterday's $1.1535.