U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen to start the week, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the S&P 500 down to its lowest closing level in over a month.

A pullback by the price of crude oil may also generate early buying interest, as U.S. crude oil futures are tumbling by nearly 2 percent after soaring by almost 6 percent over the past two days.

Crude oil prices are giving back ground after a report from the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly jumped by 7.1 million barrels last week.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 92.7 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. retail sales shot up by much more than expected in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped by 1.2 percent in August after falling by a revised 0.5 percent in July.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.6 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales surged by 1.4 percent in August after dipping by 0.2 percent in July. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, adding to the losses posted during Monday's session. The major averages all moved to the downside on the day, with the S&P 500 dropping to its lowest closing level in over a month.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly in negative territory. The Dow declined 328.09 points or 0.6 percent to 52,093.11, the Nasdaq slid 204.84 points or 0.8 percent to 25,981.57 and the S&P 500 fell 34.25 points or 0.5 percent to 7,585.73.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both climbed by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.11 to $103.72 a barrel after soaring $4.44 to $105.83 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,381.30, up $48.50 compared to the previous session's close of $4,332.80. On Tuesday, gold fell $19.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 155.15 yen compared to the 155.08 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1534 compared to yesterday's $1.1543.