U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, regaining ground following the weakness seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as U.S. crude oil futures tumble by more than 2 percent.

Oil prices are under pressure despite a lack of meaningful progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations to sort out issues and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to some reports, Iranian officials are not optimistic about the possibility of the two nations reaching an agreement before the U.S. midterm elections in November.

The slump in crude oil prices has also contributed to a pullback by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note pulling back off its highest level since June 2007.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of closely watched consumer price inflation data on Wednesday.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting late next month.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 70.3 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point at its October meeting.

Not long after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of September. The consumer confidence index is expected to inch up to 90.0 in September after slipping to 89.4 in August.

The Labor Department is also scheduled to release its report on job openings in the month of August. Job openings are expected to decrease to 7.225 million in August from 7.271 million in July.

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks fluctuated but remained mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages all moved to the downside on the day following the strength seen during last Friday's session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 248.34 points or 0.9 percent to 26,820.38, the S&P 500 slid 59.72 points or 0.8 percent to 7,683.69 and the Dow fell 347.11 points or 0.7 percent to 51,481.51.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index declined by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.96 to $90.64 a barrel after rising $0.19 to $92.60 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after plummeting $152.80 to $4,168.40 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $22.30 to $4,190.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.29 yen compared to the 157.35 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1347 compared to yesterday's $1.1370.