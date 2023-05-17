U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside On Renewed Debt Ceiling Optimism

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, regaining ground after ending the previous session mostly lower. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Optimism lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling may generate early buying interest following yesterday's meeting between President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders.

A statement from the White House described the meeting as "productive" and said Biden is "optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement."

Biden directed staff to continue to meet daily on outstanding issues, with the president cutting short an upcoming overseas trip to ensure Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters following the meeting that the two sides remain "far apart" but said it is "possible to get a deal by the end of the week."

Regional banks may help lead a rebound on Wall Street, with shares of Western Alliance (WAL) spiking by 11.7 percent in pre-market trading after the company said deposit growth for the current quarter exceeded $2 billion as of May 12.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a significant rebound in new residential construction in the month of April.

The report said housing starts jumped by 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.401 million in April after plunging by 4.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.371 million in March.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop to an annual rate of 1.405 million from the 1.420 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits slumped by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.416 million in April after tumbling by 3.0 percent to a revised rate of 1.437 million in March.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to climb to a rate of 1.430 million from the 1.413 million originally reported for the previous month.

Stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, giving back ground after ending Monday's session mostly higher. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow showing a particularly steep drop.

The Dow and the S&P 500 fell to new lows for the session going into the close of trading. The Dow slumped 336.46 points or 1.0 percent to 33,012.14, the S&P 500 slid 26.38 points or 0.6 percent to 4,109.90 and the Nasdaq dipped 22.16 points or 0.2 percent to 12,343.05.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.1 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.01 to $70.85 a barrel after slipping $0.25 to $70.86 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,989.10, down $3.90 compared to the previous session's close of $1,993. On Tuesday, gold surged tumbled $29.70.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 137.18 yen compared to the 136.39 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0816 compared to yesterday's $1.0862.