U.S. Stocks May Move To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Friday amid continued weakness in the tech sector. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

Extended weakness among chip stocks may weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 1.3 percent slump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Yesterday's negative reaction to Broadcom's (AVGO) guidance may continue to generate selling pressure amid concerns about valuations.

"The market is no longer asking whether AI demand is strong, that has largely been established," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Instead, investors are beginning to question how much of that growth is already reflected in valuations."

She added, "In that sense, Broadcom's results may not have been disappointing, but they were perhaps not enough to justify another leg higher immediately after such a powerful rally."

The futures saw continued weakness after the Labor Department released a closely watched report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of May.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 172,000 jobs in May after surging by an upwardly revised 179,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 85,000 jobs compared to the addition of 115,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The data has led to a sharp increase by treasury yields amid concerns the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates higher for longer.

Following the pullback seen during Wednesday's session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The Dow showed a significant move back to the upside, reaching a new record closing high.

The Dow gave back some ground going into the end of the day but still jumped 874.86 points or 1.7 percent to 51,561.93. The S&P 500 also climbed 30.63 points or 0.4 percent to 7,584.31 but the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 23.02 points or 0.1 percent at 26,830.98.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi plummeted by 5.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.10 to $92.94 a barrel after plunging $2.98 to $93.04 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $38.10 to $4,505 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $35 to $4,470 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.02 yen versus the 160.01 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1604 compared to yesterday's $1.1610.