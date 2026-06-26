U.S. Stocks May Move To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move mostly lower in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial weakness on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on the markets early on, as reflected by the 1.3 percent slump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Concerns about the outlook for the AI trade may contribute to the initial weakness among tech stocks after a report from the New York Times said OpenAI is considering delaying its IPO to next year.

The New York Times said the company's advisers are pushing its chief executive, Sam Altman, to move slowly after SpaceX's (SPCX) stock has been volatile and as the start-up grapples with financial challenges.

"The one-way rally that characterized much of April and May has given way to more selective positioning, where company fundamentals, economic data and central-bank expectations are once again driving performance," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "The AI narrative remains the dominant structural theme, but with valuations elevated and the Fed maintaining a cautious stance, investors are becoming increasingly discerning about where they deploy capital."

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of June. The consumer sentiment index is expected to upwardly revised to 50.0 from a preliminary reading of 49.3.

U.S. stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with investors digesting a slew of crucial economic data and some corporate news, including earnings update from Micron. The focus was also on reports about the ongoing U.S.-Iran peace efforts.

The Dow added 71.72 points or 0.1 percent to finish at 51,920.62, while the Nasdaq fell 118.03 points or 0.5 percent to end at 25,358.60 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.73 points or less than a tenth of a percent to close at 7,357.49.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 4.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 2.3 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.41 to $69.51 a barrel after jumping $1.58 to $71.92 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $38.80 to $4,407.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $11.50 to $4,059.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 161.68 yen versus the 161.78 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1408 compared to yesterday's $1.1369.