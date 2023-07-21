U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move mostly higher in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial strength on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures climbing by 0.4 percent.

Traders may look to pick up tech stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the sharp pullback seen by the Nasdaq during Thursday's trading.

The markets may also benefit from recent upward momentum, which has contributed to a nine-session winning streak for the Dow and lifted the major averages to their best levels in over a year.

Overall trading activity is likely to be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Some traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy meeting next week.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis point, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Recent encouraging inflation data has led to optimism next week's rate hike will be the last, and traders will be looking for confirmation from the Fed.

Among individual stocks, shares of Scholastic (SCHL) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the publisher reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings and increased its stock repurchase by $100 million.

Financial services company Capital One (COF) may also move to the upside after reporting second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of American Express (AXP) are likely to see initial weakness after the credit card giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings but weaker than expected revenues.

Railroad operator CSX Corp. (CSX) may also come under pressure after reporting second quarter reveues that fell short of expectations.

After generally moving higher over the past several sessions, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a starkly mixed performance during trading on Thursday.

While the Dow closed higher for the ninth straight session, reaching its best closing level in over a year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back sharply following recent strength.

The Dow ended the session well off its best levels of the day but still closed up 163.97 points or 0.5 percent at 35,225.18, while the Nasdaq plunged 294.71 points or 2.1 percent to 14,063.31 and the S&P 500 slid 30.85 points or 0.7 percent to 4,354.87.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.10 to $76.75 a barrel after rising $0.36 to $75.65 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $9.90 to $1,970.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $3.70 to $1,967.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 141.45 yen versus the 140.07 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1121 compared to yesterday's $1.1130.