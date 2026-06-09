U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session off their best levels of the day but still mostly higher, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as U.S. crude oil futures tumble by more than 2 percent.

U.S. crude oil futures have slumped below $90 a barrel after President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. and Iran could reach a peace deal within "two or three days."

Trump also told reporters the Strait of Hormuz would open "immediately" after an agreement is reached, although his previous claims that a deal is close have not come to fruition.

Traders may also look to continue to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the sell-off seen last Friday.

In U.S. economic news the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with estimates in the month of April.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $55.9 billion in April from a revised $56.6 billion in March. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $55.8 billion from the $60.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 2.6 percent to $327.1 billion, while the value of imports jumped by 2.0 percent to $383.0 billion.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of May. Existing home sales are expected to increase to an annual rate of 4.08 million in May from 4.02 million in April.

Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in early trading on Monday following Friday's sell-off but gave back ground over the course of the sessions. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Dow dipping into negative territory.

After surging by as much as 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day up 220.23 points or 0.9 percent at 25,929.66. The S&P 500 also rose 21.99 points or 0.3 percent to 7,405.73, but the narrower Dow slipped 80.77 points or 0.2 percent to 50,786.01.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.3 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi spiked by 8.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.99 to $89.31 a barrel jumping climbing $0.76 to $91.30 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $1.90 to $4,363.40 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $2.10 to $4,365.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.18 yen compared to the 160.17 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1573 compared to yesterday's $1.1534.