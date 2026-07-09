U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Semiconductor stocks may lead an early advance on Wall Street after helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq recover from an early slump to end Wednesday's trading modestly higher.

The Nasdaq 100 futures are jumping by 1 percent as shares of Micron Technology (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) surge in pre-market trading.

However, traders may be reluctant to make significant moves as they keep an eye on the latest developments regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command said forces conducted an additional round of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, attacking about 90 military targets in an effort to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran reportedly responded to the latest round of U.S. airstrikes with attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed Iran wants to "make a deal so badly" but questioned whether they are "worthy of making a deal."

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 215,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 219,000 from the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.

After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks regained ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq reaching positive territory.

The Dow slumped 576.76 points or 1.1 percent to 52,348.39, pulling back further off their record closing high set on Monday. The S&P 500 also fell 21.14 points or 0.3 percent to 7,482.71, but the Nasdaq rose 51.96 points or 0.2 percent to 25,870.65.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.34 to $73.86 a barrel after spiking $3.08 to $73.52 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plummeting $75 to $4,082.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $34.30 to $4,116.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 162.41 yen versus the 162.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1429 compared to yesterday's $1.1414.