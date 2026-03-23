U.S. Stocks May Rally As Trump Says U.S. And Iran Have Had 'Productive' Talks

(RTTNews) - Following the nosedive seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to show a strong move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 2.0 percent.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent slump, which dragged the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 down to their lowest closing levels in over six months.

Buying interest is likely to be generated in reaction to President Donald Trump backing down from his threats to "obliterate" Iran's power plants unless they fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. and Iran have had "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

Trump said he has subsequently instructed the War Department to postpone all military strikes and Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period.

The president previously threated to "obliterate" Iran's power plants of they didn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours and claimed he wasn't interested in a deal with Iran.

Iran warned it would strike energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf in retaliation if Trump followed through with his threat.

While the price of crude oil has plummeted in reaction to Trump's latest claims, a report from Iran's official Fars news agency denied Tehran was engaged in any direct negotiations with the U.S. nor through intermediaries.

Extending the slump seen over the two previous sessions, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. With the extended nosedive, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 plunged to their lowest closing levels in over six months.

The Dow and the Nasdaq dipped into contraction territory, reflecting a 10 percent plunge from their latest highs, before regaining some ground going into the end the day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way lower, plummeting 443.08 points or 2.0 percent to 21,647.61, while the S&P 500 tumbled 100.01 points or 1.5 percent to 6,506.48 and the Dow slumped 443.96 points or 1.0 percent to 45,577.47.

The major averages more than offset the strength early in the week, with the S&P 500 diving by 1.9 percent for the week and the Dow and the Nasdaq both plunging by 2.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 3.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index plummeted by 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plummeting $6.86 to $91.37 a barrel after surging $2.68 to $98.23 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $30.80 to $4,574.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $186.80 to $4,388.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.67 yen versus the 159.22 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1591 compared to last Friday's $1.1570.