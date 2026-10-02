U.S. Stocks May Rally As Yields Slump On Weaker-Than-Expected Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to show a strong move to the upside in early trading on Friday, adding to the modest gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.9 percent.

The futures saw a notable advance following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much weaker-than-expected job growth in the month of September.

The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 29,000 jobs in September after jumping by a downwardly revised 133,000 jobs in August, while economists had expected employment to increase by 85,000 jobs.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2 percent in September from 4.1 percent in August. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

While the data may raise some concerns about the strength of the economy, the release has also contributed to a steep drop by treasury yields.

Following the slump seen in the previous session, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note is pulling back further off its highest levels in over twenty years.

The weaker than expected jobs data may also reduce the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates at its next meeting later this month.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the chances the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point have plunged to just 13.8 percent.

Following the mixed performance seen during Wednesday's session, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.

The S&P 500 rose 14.91 points or 0.2 percent to 7,666.45, while the Dow inched up 20.51 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 50,926.56 and the Nasdaq crept up 10.53 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,871.45.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $3.41 to $89.46 a barrel after surging $2.45 to $92.871 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $15.60 to $4,202.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $50.40 to $4,252.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.22 yen versus the 158.07 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1242 compared to yesterday's $1.1241.