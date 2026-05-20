U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings, Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, regaining ground following the weakness seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to pullback by treasury yields, which are giving back ground along with the price of crude oil.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note is pulling back off its highest levels in well over a year as U.S. crude oil futures plunge by more than 3 percent.

Crude oil futures are extending the modest decrease seen in the previous session after President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. war with Iran will end "very quickly."

"We're going to end that war very quickly," Trump told lawmakers gathered at the White House for the annual congressional picnic on Tuesday. "They want to make a deal so badly."

"It's going to happen, and it's going to happen fast. And you're going to see oil prices plummet," the president added.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of trading.

With Nvidia seen as a leader in the artificial intelligence space, the company's results and guidance could have a significant impact on the outlook for the markets.

Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of this afternoon's release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's April meeting, when the central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged in an unusually divided vote, may shed light on the outlook for rates.

Following the mixed performance seen during Monday's session, the major U.S. stock indexes all moved to lower during trading on Tuesday. Stocks staged a recovery attempt in early afternoon trading but moved back to the downside going into the end of the day.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 220.02 points or 0.8 percent to 25,870.71, the S&P 500 fell 49.44 points or 0.7 percent to 7,353.61 and the Dow declined 322.24 points or 0.7 percent to 49,363.88.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $2.74 to $101.41 a barrel after slipping $0.23 to $104.15 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,499, down $12.20 compared to the previous session's close of $4,511.20. On Tuesday, gold slumped $46.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.99 yen compared to the 159.04 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1601 compared to yesterday's $1.1604.