U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground As U.S., Iran Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to news the U.S. and Iran have officially signed a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian have each signed the memorandum of understanding setting up negotiations to reach a permanent peace deal

The MoU will enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States will lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

As per the 14-point framework deal, the U.S. and Iranian teams will begin talks to reach a final deal over the next 60 days.

The news has contributed to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with crude oil futures pulling back further toward the levels seen before the war began in late February.

"That has huge significance for inflation and interest rates, as well as business, consumer and investor sentiment," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "It takes the pressure off industries and households and is hugely positive for global economic growth."

Intel (INTC) may help lead an early rally by semiconductor stocks, with the chipmaker soaring by 8.5 percent in pre-market trading.

The surge by Intel comes after Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Apple (AAPL) has agreed to work with the company to design and build its chips in the U.S.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 13th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Stocks saw significant volatility immediately following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday but came under considerable selling pressure in the latter part of the trading session.

The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, closing firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 354.69 points or 1.3 percent to 26,021.66, the S&P 500 tumbled 91.25 points or 1.2 percent to 7,420.10 and the Dow slumped 507.12 points or 1 percent to 51,492.55.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.7 percent to a record high, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 1.6 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.62 to $75.17 a barrel after climbing $0.74 to $76.79 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after increasing $27 to $4,381.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $104.90 to $4,276.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.87 yen versus the 160.63 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1466 compared to yesterday's $1.1499.