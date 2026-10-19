U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Following Last Friday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen during last Friday's session, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.

Technology stocks may help lead an early rebound on Wall Street, as reflected by the 1.3 percent jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Bargain hunting is likely to contribute to early strength among tech stocks after Friday's slump, which dragged the Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in a month.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to a pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures giving back ground after skyrocketing over the past several sessions.

The decrease by the price of crude oil comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order waiving key provisions of new sanctions against Russia, claiming that the move is in the national interests of the U.S.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of October. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 31 in October after falling to 32 in September.

After recovering from an early slump to end Thursday's session mostly higher, stocks showed a significant move back to the downside during trading on Friday. Technology stocks led the way lower, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in a month.

The Nasdaq ended the day off its lows of the session but still plunged 572.99 points or 2.1 percent to 26,140.03. The S&P 500 also slumped 84.62 points or 1.1 percent to 7,659.44, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, falling 175.28 points or 0.3 percent to 52,002.41.

For the week, the Nasdaq plummeted by 4.5 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled by 2 percent, but the Dow increased by 0.7 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved sharply lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.87 to $100.54 a barrel after soaring $3.44 to $101.41 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $11 to $4,181.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $1.60 to $4,182.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.38 yen versus the 157.99 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1211 compared to last Friday's $1.1239.